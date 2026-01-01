$9,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum Auto 4*4 4dr 3.5L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum Auto 4*4 4dr 3.5L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
172,895KM
VIN 5N1AR2MM0FC663266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4148
- Mileage 172,895 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Auto 4x4 4dr 3.5L 6cyl*** SAFETY CERTIFIED~~ONE OWNER~~
The 2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4x4 is a spacious and versatile SUV designed to handle family adventures with confidence and comfort. Powered by a dependable 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and capable 4x4 system, it delivers strong performance in all driving conditions. This one-owner Pathfinder has been well cared for and offers a refined driving experience with ample passenger and cargo space, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting, road trips, or weekend getaways.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Four wheel drive
* Keyless entry
* Sunroof / Moonroof
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Cruise control
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Backup Camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* Heated Seats
* Power Seats
* A/C
* Fog lights
* Alloys
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$9950+ hst & licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
The 2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4x4 is a spacious and versatile SUV designed to handle family adventures with confidence and comfort. Powered by a dependable 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and capable 4x4 system, it delivers strong performance in all driving conditions. This one-owner Pathfinder has been well cared for and offers a refined driving experience with ample passenger and cargo space, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting, road trips, or weekend getaways.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Four wheel drive
* Keyless entry
* Sunroof / Moonroof
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Cruise control
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Backup Camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* Heated Seats
* Power Seats
* A/C
* Fog lights
* Alloys
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$9950+ hst & licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Auto 4*4 4dr 3.5L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 172,895 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$9,950
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2015 Nissan Pathfinder