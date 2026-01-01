2015 Nissan Pathfinder

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2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Auto 4x4 4dr 3.5L 6cyl*** SAFETY CERTIFIED~~ONE OWNER~~ <br/> The 2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4x4 is a spacious and versatile SUV designed to handle family adventures with confidence and comfort. Powered by a dependable 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and capable 4x4 system, it delivers strong performance in all driving conditions. This one-owner Pathfinder has been well cared for and offers a refined driving experience with ample passenger and cargo space, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting, road trips, or weekend getaways. <br/> Key Features:- <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Carfax verified <br/> * Four wheel drive <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Sunroof / Moonroof <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Cruise control <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Navigation <br/> * Backup Camera <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * Heated Seats <br/> * Power Seats <br/> * A/C <br/> * Fog lights <br/> * Alloys <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!! <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ <br/> WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR CLEANING <br/> $9950+ hst & licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz inc. <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/>

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

172,895 KM

Details Description

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum Auto 4*4 4dr 3.5L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~

Watch This Vehicle
14424781

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum Auto 4*4 4dr 3.5L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
172,895KM
VIN 5N1AR2MM0FC663266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4148
  • Mileage 172,895 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Auto 4x4 4dr 3.5L 6cyl*** SAFETY CERTIFIED~~ONE OWNER~~
The 2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4x4 is a spacious and versatile SUV designed to handle family adventures with confidence and comfort. Powered by a dependable 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and capable 4x4 system, it delivers strong performance in all driving conditions. This one-owner Pathfinder has been well cared for and offers a refined driving experience with ample passenger and cargo space, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting, road trips, or weekend getaways.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Four wheel drive
* Keyless entry
* Sunroof / Moonroof
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Cruise control
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Backup Camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* Heated Seats
* Power Seats
* A/C
* Fog lights
* Alloys
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$9950+ hst & licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Auto 4*4 4dr 3.5L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Auto 4*4 4dr 3.5L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 172,895 KM $9,950 + tax & lic

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$9,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2015 Nissan Pathfinder