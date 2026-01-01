$13,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Honda Pilot
Touring ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ ONE OWNER~ 23 SERVICE R
2016 Honda Pilot
Touring ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ ONE OWNER~ 23 SERVICE R
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
253,238KM
VIN 5FNYF6H95GB509875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 253,238 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda Pilot Touring ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** ONE OWNER*** 23 SERVICE RECORDS***
The 2016 Honda Pilot Touring is a spacious and family-friendly SUV that offers exceptional comfort, reliability, and versatility. This one-owner Pilot comes with an impressive 23 service records, showing it has been well maintained and cared for over the years. Equipped with premium Touring features such as leather seating, navigation, rear entertainment options, and advanced safety technology, it delivers a smooth and comfortable driving experience for both daily commuting and long road trips. With seating for up to eight passengers and Hondas trusted reputation for dependability, the Pilot Touring is an excellent choice for families needing space, comfort, and peace of mind.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Leather Seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$13950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2016 Honda Pilot Touring is a spacious and family-friendly SUV that offers exceptional comfort, reliability, and versatility. This one-owner Pilot comes with an impressive 23 service records, showing it has been well maintained and cared for over the years. Equipped with premium Touring features such as leather seating, navigation, rear entertainment options, and advanced safety technology, it delivers a smooth and comfortable driving experience for both daily commuting and long road trips. With seating for up to eight passengers and Hondas trusted reputation for dependability, the Pilot Touring is an excellent choice for families needing space, comfort, and peace of mind.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Leather Seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$13950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2016 Honda Pilot