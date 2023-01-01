Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 3 , 3 1 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10470666

10470666 Stock #: C6156

C6156 VIN: 1C6RR7GM3GS176156

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 113,311 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.