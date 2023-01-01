Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

113,311 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 10470666
  2. 10470666
  3. 10470666
  4. 10470666
  5. 10470666
  6. 10470666
  7. 10470666
  8. 10470666
  9. 10470666
  10. 10470666
  11. 10470666
  12. 10470666
  13. 10470666
  14. 10470666
  15. 10470666
  16. 10470666
  17. 10470666
  18. 10470666
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,311KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10470666
  • Stock #: C6156
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GM3GS176156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 113,311 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

2011 Infiniti G37X ...
 214,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Rio LX,Auto...
 157,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 144,000 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory