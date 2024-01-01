Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS!! DIESEL!! HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, KEYLESS ENTRY, CLOTH INTERIOR, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, FULL 4 DOOR CREW CAB, REGULAR LENGTH BOX, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p><p> </p>

2018 RAM 1500

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman 4x4

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1713889768
  2. 1713889768
  3. 1713889754
  4. 1713889755
  5. 1713889754
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
144,000KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7LM3JS298349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! DIESEL!! HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, KEYLESS ENTRY, CLOTH INTERIOR, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, FULL 4 DOOR CREW CAB, REGULAR LENGTH BOX, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Cars Only

Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 210,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Highlander 4WD for sale in Burlington, ON
2007 Toyota Highlander 4WD 293,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Nissan X-Trail for sale in Burlington, ON
2005 Nissan X-Trail 122,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500