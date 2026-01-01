$14,450+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Toyota RAV4
LE AUTO AWD 4dr 2.5L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ NO ACCIDENT
2016 Toyota RAV4
LE AUTO AWD 4dr 2.5L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ NO ACCIDENT
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$14,450
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
230,094KM
VIN 2T3BFREV6GW445459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 230,094 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Toyota Rav 4 LE AUTO AWD 2.5L 4cyl ***SAFETY CERTIFIED**~NO ACCIDENTS~~~
The 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is a dependable and versatile SUV that's built to handle everyday driving with confidence and ease. This accident-free vehicle is powered by Toyota's proven 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive, delivering excellent fuel efficiency, dependable performance, and year-round capability. Renowned for its outstanding reliability and low cost of ownership, the RAV4 offers a spacious interior, comfortable seating, and generous cargo space, making it perfect for families, commuters, and weekend adventures alike. Well maintained and ready for its next owner, this RAV4 LE is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a practical, reliable, and long-lasting SUV.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* ALL-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$14450+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is a dependable and versatile SUV that's built to handle everyday driving with confidence and ease. This accident-free vehicle is powered by Toyota's proven 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive, delivering excellent fuel efficiency, dependable performance, and year-round capability. Renowned for its outstanding reliability and low cost of ownership, the RAV4 offers a spacious interior, comfortable seating, and generous cargo space, making it perfect for families, commuters, and weekend adventures alike. Well maintained and ready for its next owner, this RAV4 LE is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a practical, reliable, and long-lasting SUV.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* ALL-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$14450+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$14,450
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2016 Toyota RAV4