2017 Chevrolet Equinox

78,426 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

LS - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM!

LS - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM!

Location

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Logo_NoBadges

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,426KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Well serviced


Here comes a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS for an affordable price! This spacious, fuel economic SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, touch screen, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, alloys, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

