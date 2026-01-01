$13,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Fusion
SE~SAFETY CERTIFIED~LOW KMS
2017 Ford Fusion
SE~SAFETY CERTIFIED~LOW KMS
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
93,447KM
VIN 3FA6P0H93HR134883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 3846
- Mileage 93,447 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Fusion SE ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** LOW KMS!!!
The 2017 Ford Fusion SE SE is a stylish and reliable sedan that offers the perfect mix of comfort, efficiency, and modern technology. With low kilometers, this Fusion has plenty of life left and delivers a smooth, fuel-efficient ride ideal for commuting or long drives. Its sleek exterior, spacious interior, and well-equipped features make every trip enjoyable, while the dependable performance and solid safety ratings provide added peace of mind. Clean, comfortable, and ready for the road, this low-km Fusion SE is a great value for anyone looking for a dependable and modern vehicle.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Power doors
* Power Seats
* Power locks and windows
* Heated seats
* Leather Seats
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Reverse Camera
* Phone connectivity
* Air Conditioning
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
* Fog lights
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$13950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2017 Ford Fusion SE SE is a stylish and reliable sedan that offers the perfect mix of comfort, efficiency, and modern technology. With low kilometers, this Fusion has plenty of life left and delivers a smooth, fuel-efficient ride ideal for commuting or long drives. Its sleek exterior, spacious interior, and well-equipped features make every trip enjoyable, while the dependable performance and solid safety ratings provide added peace of mind. Clean, comfortable, and ready for the road, this low-km Fusion SE is a great value for anyone looking for a dependable and modern vehicle.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Power doors
* Power Seats
* Power locks and windows
* Heated seats
* Leather Seats
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Reverse Camera
* Phone connectivity
* Air Conditioning
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
* Fog lights
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$13950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2017 Ford Fusion