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2017 Ford Fusion SE ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** LOW KMS!!! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> The 2017 Ford Fusion SE SE is a stylish and reliable sedan that offers the perfect mix of comfort, efficiency, and modern technology. With low kilometers, this Fusion has plenty of life left and delivers a smooth, fuel-efficient ride ideal for commuting or long drives. Its sleek exterior, spacious interior, and well-equipped features make every trip enjoyable, while the dependable performance and solid safety ratings provide added peace of mind. Clean, comfortable, and ready for the road, this low-km Fusion SE is a great value for anyone looking for a dependable and modern vehicle. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features:- <br/> <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Carfax verified <br/> * Power doors <br/> * Power Seats <br/> * Power locks and windows <br/> * Heated seats <br/> * Leather Seats <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Navigation <br/> * Reverse Camera <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * Air Conditioning <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * Cruise control <br/> * Fog lights <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> <br/> <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!! <br/> <br/> <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR CLEANING <br/> $13950+hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2017 Ford Fusion

93,447 KM

Details Description

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Fusion

SE~SAFETY CERTIFIED~LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle
14145541

2017 Ford Fusion

SE~SAFETY CERTIFIED~LOW KMS

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
93,447KM
VIN 3FA6P0H93HR134883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 3846
  • Mileage 93,447 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Fusion SE ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** LOW KMS!!!



The 2017 Ford Fusion SE SE is a stylish and reliable sedan that offers the perfect mix of comfort, efficiency, and modern technology. With low kilometers, this Fusion has plenty of life left and delivers a smooth, fuel-efficient ride ideal for commuting or long drives. Its sleek exterior, spacious interior, and well-equipped features make every trip enjoyable, while the dependable performance and solid safety ratings provide added peace of mind. Clean, comfortable, and ready for the road, this low-km Fusion SE is a great value for anyone looking for a dependable and modern vehicle.


Key Features:-

* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Power doors
* Power Seats
* Power locks and windows
* Heated seats
* Leather Seats
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Reverse Camera
* Phone connectivity
* Air Conditioning
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
* Fog lights
* Alloy Wheels


CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$13950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$13,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2017 Ford Fusion