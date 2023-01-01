2017 GMC Terrain

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 0 7 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10012857

10012857 Stock #: C9041

C9041 VIN: 2GKALMEK9H6299041

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 117,078 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

