2017 Jeep Compass

70,397 KM

Details Description Features

$21,499

+ tax & licensing
$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Jeep Compass

Sport 4X4 COLD GROUP

2017 Jeep Compass

Sport 4X4 COLD GROUP

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

70,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9444216
  Stock #: 54944
  VIN: 3C4NJDAB3HT641054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,397 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident incredible condition 4x4. MANUAL transmission for incredible fuel economy and control. Sport Appearance Plus. Cold Weather Group. Heated seats and steering wheel. Windshield wiper de−icer. Uconnect 5.0−inch Touch/Hands−free. ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera. SPORT 4X4.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

