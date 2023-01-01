$21,499+ tax & licensing
$21,499
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2017 Jeep Compass
2017 Jeep Compass
Sport 4X4 COLD GROUP
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,499
+ taxes & licensing
70,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9444216
- Stock #: 54944
- VIN: 3C4NJDAB3HT641054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 70,397 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
6 Speed Manual
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4