Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Kia Forte LX+ for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Kia Forte

153,690 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Forte

LX+

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Forte

LX+

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 10945532
  2. 10945532
  3. 10945532
  4. 10945532
  5. 10945532
  6. 10945532
  7. 10945532
  8. 10945532
  9. 10945532
  10. 10945532
  11. 10945532
  12. 10945532
  13. 10945532
  14. 10945532
  15. 10945532
  16. 10945532
  17. 10945532
  18. 10945532
  19. 10945532
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
153,690KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A73HE069031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 069031
  • Mileage 153,690 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2012 Honda Odyssey Touring for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Honda Odyssey Touring 197,257 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT-SKY / LTHR / NAVI / H. SEATS / B. CAM / SUNROOF for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT-SKY / LTHR / NAVI / H. SEATS / B. CAM / SUNROOF 147,152 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai SV 123,809 KM $18,495 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Forte