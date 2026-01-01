$20,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C43 4MATIC BI-TURBO V6 ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C43 4MATIC BI-TURBO V6 ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$20,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
200,116KM
VIN 55SWF6EB9HU194139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4003
- Mileage 200,116 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C43 AMG 4MATIC BITURBO V6 ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** !!!
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz C43 4MATIC is a high-performance luxury sedan that blends exhilarating power, premium craftsmanship, and everyday comfort. Powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine and equipped with Mercedes-Benz's renowned 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, the C43 delivers impressive acceleration, confident handling, and year-round driving capability. Its sporty styling, refined interior, and advanced technology create an engaging and sophisticated driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or enjoying open highways, the C43 4MATIC offers the perfect combination of performance, luxury, and prestige that makes every drive memorable.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Leather Seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$20950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz C43 4MATIC is a high-performance luxury sedan that blends exhilarating power, premium craftsmanship, and everyday comfort. Powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine and equipped with Mercedes-Benz's renowned 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, the C43 delivers impressive acceleration, confident handling, and year-round driving capability. Its sporty styling, refined interior, and advanced technology create an engaging and sophisticated driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or enjoying open highways, the C43 4MATIC offers the perfect combination of performance, luxury, and prestige that makes every drive memorable.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Leather Seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$20950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C43 4MATIC BI-TURBO V6 ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 200,116 KM $20,950 + tax & lic
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$20,950
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class