$29,999+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
ST Express TOW/BLACKOUT/HEMI
2017 RAM 1500
ST Express TOW/BLACKOUT/HEMI
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,275 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition 1 owner no accident trade in. Blackout Package. Express Package. 20x9−inch chrome−clad aluminum wheels. Hands−free communication with Bluetooth streaming. 8−speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera. Class IV hitch receiver. Remote keyless entry.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wendell Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Wendell Motors
Wendell Motors
Call Dealer
519-893-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-893-1501