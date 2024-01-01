Menu
Incredible condition 1 owner no accident trade in. Blackout Package. Express Package. 20x9−inch chrome−clad aluminum wheels. Hands−free communication with Bluetooth streaming. 8−speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera. Class IV hitch receiver. Remote keyless entry. 

2017 RAM 1500

56,275 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

ST Express TOW/BLACKOUT/HEMI

2017 RAM 1500

ST Express TOW/BLACKOUT/HEMI

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

56,275KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT9HS856721

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,275 KM

Incredible condition 1 owner no accident trade in. Blackout Package. Express Package. 20x9−inch chrome−clad aluminum wheels. Hands−free communication with Bluetooth streaming. 8−speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera. Class IV hitch receiver. Remote keyless entry. 

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

