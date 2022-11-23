Menu
2018 Ford F-150

170,622 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 2.7L ECOBOOST | REARVIEW CAMERA | CRUISE CNTRL

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 2.7L ECOBOOST | REARVIEW CAMERA | CRUISE CNTRL

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

170,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9359068
  • Stock #: 166160
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1JKE41125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,622 KM

Vehicle Description




ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

