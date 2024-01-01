Menu
Account
Sign In
Odometer is 58609 kilometers below market average! 2018 Hyundai Tucson Premium PREMIUM | FWD | AC | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 164hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) Reviews: * Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Hyundai Tucson

63,876 KM

Details Description Features

$20,438

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Premium 2.0L PREMIUM FWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Premium 2.0L PREMIUM FWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 11071586
  2. 11071586
  3. 11071586
  4. 11071586
  5. 11071586
  6. 11071586
  7. 11071586
  8. 11071586
  9. 11071586
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,438

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
63,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J33A42JU771421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63216A
  • Mileage 63,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 58609 kilometers below market average!

2018 Hyundai Tucson Premium PREMIUM | FWD | AC | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA |

4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 164hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Sport SPORT | AUTO | AC | LEATHER | SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Sport SPORT | AUTO | AC | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 37,710 KM $24,848 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia K5 GT w/Black Interior GT | AUTO | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Kia K5 GT w/Black Interior GT | AUTO | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | 5,465 KM $40,652 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Rebel 5.7L | 4WD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Rebel 5.7L | 4WD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 58,141 KM $48,806 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,438

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson