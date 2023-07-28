Menu
Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R0173 as of 02/22/2021. Has an active recall with code #R0180 as of 05/06/2022. Was involved in an accident on 07/28/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $2582 claim was made.

2018 Hyundai Tucson

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L FWD w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L FWD w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
VIN KM8J23A41JU685116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Seating

60/40 split fold-down rear seats

Additional Features

Aux input
steering wheel-mounted controls
USBINPUT
5” Touch-Screen Display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Hyundai Tucson