$11,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk 4*4 2.4L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ONE OWNER~NO A
2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk 4*4 2.4L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ONE OWNER~NO A
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
194,373KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB2JT305400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4161
- Mileage 194,373 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Jeep Compass Limited Trailhawk 4*4 2L 4cyl ~~~SAFETY CERTIFIED~~NE OWNER~~NO ACCIDENTS~~
Experience confident capability and premium comfort with this 2018 Jeep Compass Limited Trailhawk 4x4, a well-maintained one-owner, accident-free SUV. Powered by an efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with Jeep's renowned 4x4 system, it delivers a smooth, confident drive in all weather and road conditions. With its rugged Trailhawk styling, refined interior, and proven ownership history, this Compass is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a dependable, versatile, and adventure-ready SUV.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Four wheel drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$11950+ hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Experience confident capability and premium comfort with this 2018 Jeep Compass Limited Trailhawk 4x4, a well-maintained one-owner, accident-free SUV. Powered by an efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with Jeep's renowned 4x4 system, it delivers a smooth, confident drive in all weather and road conditions. With its rugged Trailhawk styling, refined interior, and proven ownership history, this Compass is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a dependable, versatile, and adventure-ready SUV.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Four wheel drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$11950+ hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4*4 2.4L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ONE OWNER~NO A 194,373 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$11,950
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2018 Jeep Compass