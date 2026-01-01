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2018 Jeep Compass Limited Trailhawk 4*4 2L 4cyl ~~~SAFETY CERTIFIED~~NE OWNER~~NO ACCIDENTS~~ <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> Experience confident capability and premium comfort with this 2018 Jeep Compass Limited Trailhawk 4x4, a well-maintained one-owner, accident-free SUV. Powered by an efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with Jeeps renowned 4x4 system, it delivers a smooth, confident drive in all weather and road conditions. With its rugged Trailhawk styling, refined interior, and proven ownership history, this Compass is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a dependable, versatile, and adventure-ready SUV. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features:- <br/> <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Carfax verifed <br/> * Four wheel drive <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Power seats <br/> * Heated seats <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Backup camera <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * A/C <br/> * Cruise Control <br/> * Fog lamps <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> <br/> <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!! <br/> <br/> <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR Cleaning <br/> $11950+ hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz inc. <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2018 Jeep Compass

194,373 KM

Details Description

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4*4 2.4L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ONE OWNER~NO A

Watch This Vehicle
14421486

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4*4 2.4L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ONE OWNER~NO A

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
194,373KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB2JT305400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4161
  • Mileage 194,373 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Jeep Compass Limited Trailhawk 4*4 2L 4cyl ~~~SAFETY CERTIFIED~~NE OWNER~~NO ACCIDENTS~~



Experience confident capability and premium comfort with this 2018 Jeep Compass Limited Trailhawk 4x4, a well-maintained one-owner, accident-free SUV. Powered by an efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with Jeep's renowned 4x4 system, it delivers a smooth, confident drive in all weather and road conditions. With its rugged Trailhawk styling, refined interior, and proven ownership history, this Compass is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a dependable, versatile, and adventure-ready SUV.


Key Features:-

* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Four wheel drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels


CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$11950+ hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4*4 2.4L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ONE OWNER~NO A for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4*4 2.4L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ONE OWNER~NO A 194,373 KM $11,950 + tax & lic

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$11,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2018 Jeep Compass