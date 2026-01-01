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<p>FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, 19 ALLOY WHEELS, REVERSE CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, POWER SEARS, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, POWER LIFT GATE, FOG LIGHTS, MEMORY SEATS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FACTORY WARRANTY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA 27999.00 FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE 29,999.</p>

2024 Jeep Compass

31,645 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Jeep Compass

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14273165.817358045?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=17786

2024 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
31,645KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4NJDCN2RT167221

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,645 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, 19" ALLOY WHEELS, REVERSE CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, POWER SEARS, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, POWER LIFT GATE, FOG LIGHTS, MEMORY SEATS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FACTORY WARRANTY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA 27999.00 FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE 29,999.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
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1-888-396-3393

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Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2024 Jeep Compass