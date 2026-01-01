$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
2024 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,645 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, 19" ALLOY WHEELS, REVERSE CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, POWER SEARS, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, POWER LIFT GATE, FOG LIGHTS, MEMORY SEATS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FACTORY WARRANTY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA 27999.00 FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE 29,999.
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