1 Owner no accident trade in. Fantastic condition. Black RAM 1500 Express Group. Black tubular side steps. Class IV hitch receiver. ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera. Pickup box lighting. : 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS. 

2018 RAM 1500

112,000 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

112,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT9JS326678

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55290
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

1 Owner no accident trade in. Fantastic condition. Black RAM 1500 Express Group. Black tubular side steps. Class IV hitch receiver. ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera. Pickup box lighting. : 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS. 

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

