2019 Ford Edge

Stock #: NK4638B

VIN: 2FMPK4J98KBC40777

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stone Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,287 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Blind Spot Assist Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Automatic Emergency Braking Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Sync Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Driver and passenger knee airbags Silver aluminum rims Metal-look/piano black center console trim Fuel Capacity: 70 L Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Head Room: 1,020 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km Overall Length: 4,796 mm Overall Width: 1,928 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm Front Leg Room: 1,081 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille Manual child safety locks Rear Hip Room: 1,461 mm Curb weight: 1,871 kg Rear Leg Room: 1,030 mm SYNC 3 Wheelbase: 2,849 mm Rear Head Room: 1,023 mm Lane Keep Assist SYNC 3 911 Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Rear View Camera w/Washer Lane Departure Warning: Active Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Rear reverse sensing system AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) 4G LTE Front Shoulder Room: 1,531 mm Max Cargo Capacity : 2,078 L Overall Height : 1,736 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,536 mm Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device only (subscription required)

