2019 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
92,287KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Made without compromise, the Ford Edge is ready for whatever you had in mind. This 2019 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 92,287 kms. It's stone gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL AWD. This Edge SEL comes with an impressive list of features including a power rear liftgate, power heated front seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Blind Spot Assist
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Automatic Emergency Braking
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Sync
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Silver aluminum rims
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 1,020 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,796 mm
Overall Width: 1,928 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,081 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Manual child safety locks
Rear Hip Room: 1,461 mm
Curb weight: 1,871 kg
Rear Leg Room: 1,030 mm
SYNC 3
Wheelbase: 2,849 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,023 mm
Lane Keep Assist
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
4G LTE
Front Shoulder Room: 1,531 mm
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,078 L
Overall Height : 1,736 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,536 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device only (subscription required)
