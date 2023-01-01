$35,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo Altitude
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,690 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner no accident trade in. Power sunroof. All–Weather Capability Group. Selec–Terrain Traction Management System. Altitude IV Package. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. : Leather seats with perforated suede inserts. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
