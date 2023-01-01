Menu
Account
Sign In
One owner no accident trade in. Power sunroof. All–Weather Capability Group. Selec–Terrain Traction Management System. Altitude IV Package. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. : Leather seats with perforated suede inserts. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

69,690 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo Altitude

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo Altitude

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 10816131
  2. 10816131
  3. 10816131
  4. 10816131
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
69,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG6KC736266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,690 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner no accident trade in. Power sunroof. All–Weather Capability Group. Selec–Terrain Traction Management System. Altitude IV Package. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. : Leather seats with perforated suede inserts. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wendell Motors

Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude 69,690 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Limited 85,123 KM $50,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Pwr Doors/CarPlay for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Pwr Doors/CarPlay 13,587 KM $47,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee