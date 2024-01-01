Menu
Incredible condition no accident trade in. Extremely low kilometers. Trailer Tow Prep Group. Heavy–duty engine cooling. CommandView dual–pane panoramic sunroof. Interior rear–facing camera. Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1–inch display. 9 amplified speakers with subwoofer. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Parksense Rr Park Assist w/Sto. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go. Pedestrian/Cyclist emergency braking. Full–Speed Fwd Collision Warn Plus. Active Lane Management System. 

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

12,010 KM

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Limited Pano Tow Pkg Nav

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Limited Pano Tow Pkg Nav

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

12,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJKBG1M8165895

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,010 KM

Incredible condition no accident trade in. Extremely low kilometers. Trailer Tow Prep Group. Heavy–duty engine cooling. CommandView dual–pane panoramic sunroof. Interior rear–facing camera. Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1–inch display. 9 amplified speakers with subwoofer. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Parksense Rr Park Assist w/Sto. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go. Pedestrian/Cyclist emergency braking. Full–Speed Fwd Collision Warn Plus. Active Lane Management System. 

4x4
8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee