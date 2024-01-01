$49,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Limited Pano Tow Pkg Nav
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$49,999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,010 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition no accident trade in. Extremely low kilometers. Trailer Tow Prep Group. Heavy–duty engine cooling. CommandView dual–pane panoramic sunroof. Interior rear–facing camera. Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1–inch display. 9 amplified speakers with subwoofer. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Parksense Rr Park Assist w/Sto. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go. Pedestrian/Cyclist emergency braking. Full–Speed Fwd Collision Warn Plus. Active Lane Management System.
