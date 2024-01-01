Menu
One owner no accident trade in fantastic condition. Sport performance hood. 20x8–inch Semi–Gloss Black aluminum wheels. Luxury Group. Class IV hitch receiver. Black tubular side steps. ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera. Elec. shift–on–the–fly part–time transfer case. 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine. 

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

49,520 KM

Details

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT Warlock CREW CAB 4X4

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT Warlock CREW CAB 4X4

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

49,520KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG7KS706332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55270
  • Mileage 49,520 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner no accident trade in fantastic condition. Sport performance hood. 20x8–inch Semi–Gloss Black aluminum wheels. Luxury Group. Class IV hitch receiver. Black tubular side steps. ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera. Elec. shift–on–the–fly part–time transfer case. 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine. 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

2019 RAM 1500 Classic