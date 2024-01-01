$36,999+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT Warlock CREW CAB 4X4
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55270
- Mileage 49,520 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner no accident trade in fantastic condition. Sport performance hood. 20x8–inch Semi–Gloss Black aluminum wheels. Luxury Group. Class IV hitch receiver. Black tubular side steps. ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera. Elec. shift–on–the–fly part–time transfer case. 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
