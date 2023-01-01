Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,962 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 2 9 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9732442

9732442 Stock #: 028399

028399 VIN: 2T3Z1RFV5KW028399

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 58,293 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.