2020 RAM 1500 Classic

48,751 KM

Details

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST Express Night 4x4

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST Express Night 4x4

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

48,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10577019
  • Stock #: 55221
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FTXLS137650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,751 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner trade in fantastic condition. Wheel & Sound Group. Night Edition. 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. 3.92 rear axle ratio. 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS. 20x8–inch Semi–Gloss Black aluminum wheels. Uconnect 4C with 8.4–inch display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Back to Top

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

