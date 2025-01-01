2021 Honda CR-V

Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, LOADED! <br /><br />Honda Sensing Technologies include: Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, and MORE!<br /></span></span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></pre>

2021 Honda CR-V

85,459 KM

Details Description Features

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda CR-V

LX AWD *HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle
12268129

2021 Honda CR-V

LX AWD *HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1741731320
  2. 1741731321
  3. 1741731308
  4. 1741731320
  5. 1741731307
  6. 1741731306
  7. 1741731319
  8. 1741731319
  9. 1741731321
  10. 1741731319
  11. 1741731315
  12. 1741731318
  13. 1741731319
  14. 1741731318
  15. 1741731317
  16. 1741731316
  17. 1741731315
  18. 1741731318
  19. 1741731316
  20. 1741731320
  21. 1741731318
  22. 1741731315
  23. 1741731320
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,459KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 85,459 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, LOADED!

Honda Sensing Technologies include: Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, and MORE!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2020 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo 77,480 KM $34,950 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4 39,530 KM $39,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT *HEATED SEATS-BLUETOOTH* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT *HEATED SEATS-BLUETOOTH* 95,597 KM $19,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2021 Honda CR-V