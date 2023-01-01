Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

64,425 KM

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited Pro Tech Group

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited Pro Tech Group

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

64,425KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10380426
  • Stock #: 55173
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG0MC630221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition no accident Limited Grand Cherokee. ProTech Group. Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist with Stop. Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking. Rain–sensing windshield wipers. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop. Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Former Daily Rental in fantastic condition.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

