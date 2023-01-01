$44,999+ tax & licensing
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited Pro Tech Group
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
64,425KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10380426
- Stock #: 55173
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG0MC630221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4