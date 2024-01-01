Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>7 PASSENGER - RARE 3RD ROW SEATING TIGUAN! LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER TAILGATE, LOADED! <br /><br />No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!</span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></pre>

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

74,775 KM

Details Description Features

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 4MOTION *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 4MOTION *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1730231639
  2. 1730231642
  3. 1730231641
  4. 1730231642
  5. 1730231642
  6. 1730231642
  7. 1730231640
  8. 1730231642
  9. 1730231642
  10. 1730231639
  11. 1730231640
  12. 1730231640
  13. 1730231640
  14. 1730231642
  15. 1730231639
  16. 1730231640
  17. 1730231640
  18. 1730231640
  19. 1730231640
  20. 1730231638
  21. 1730231640
  22. 1730231640
  23. 1730231640
  24. 1730231639
  25. 1730231640
  26. 1730231642
  27. 1730231640
  28. 1730231639
  29. 1730231643
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,775KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 74,775 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER - RARE 3RD ROW SEATING TIGUAN! LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER TAILGATE, LOADED!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 *LEATHER-SUNROOF* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 *LEATHER-SUNROOF* 128,512 KM $25,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring AWD *SUNROOF* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring AWD *SUNROOF* 79,741 KM $24,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box 27,293 KM $32,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan