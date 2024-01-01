2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Menu
4WD, 10 Speakers, 12-Way Power Front Adjustable Passenger Seat, 12-Way Power Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, 2nd-Row Manual Window Shades, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/D Digital Display Rearview Mirrors, ABS brakes, Active Driving Assist System, Active Noise Control System, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Protech Group III, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, ATC w/4-Zone Temp Control, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary Battery, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Passenger Interactive Display, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Integrated Off-Road Camera, Intersection Collision Assist System, Knee airbag, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Tech Group IV, Map-In-Cluster Display, Memory seat, Nappa Leather-Faced Seats, Nappa Leather-Faced Seats (TL), Navigation System, Night Vision w/Pedestrian-Animal Detection, Normal-Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger Seat Memory, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Driver Seatback Massage, Power Front Passenger Seatback Massage, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: CommandView, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 23N, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/10.1 Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Back-Up Camera Washer, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View Camera System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20 x 8 Fully Polished Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad. Overland Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Bright White Clearcoat <p> </p> <h4>PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)<br /> Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!<br /> Complimentary full interior detailing and carpet shampoo<br /> Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p> <p>INSGMT</p>

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

22,302 KM

$67,988

+ tax & licensing
Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

22,302KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJHDG6PC539757

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,302 KM

4WD, 10 Speakers, 12-Way Power Front Adjustable Passenger Seat, 12-Way Power Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, 2nd-Row Manual Window Shades, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/D Digital Display Rearview Mirrors, ABS brakes, Active Driving Assist System, Active Noise Control System, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Protech Group III, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, ATC w/4-Zone Temp Control, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary Battery, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Passenger Interactive Display, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Integrated Off-Road Camera, Intersection Collision Assist System, Knee airbag, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Tech Group IV, Map-In-Cluster Display, Memory seat, Nappa Leather-Faced Seats, Nappa Leather-Faced Seats (TL), Navigation System, Night Vision w/Pedestrian-Animal Detection, Normal-Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger Seat Memory, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Driver Seatback Massage, Power Front Passenger Seatback Massage, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: CommandView, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 23N, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/10.1" Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Back-Up Camera Washer, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View Camera System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" x 8" Fully Polished Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.

Overland Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic
Bright White Clearcoat



PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing and carpet shampoo

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

Navigation System

4x4
8 speed automatic

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

