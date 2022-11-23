Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

69,851 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

LOBO Motors

519-666-0660

2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,851KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9366853
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9FC255262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,851 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Temporary spare tire
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-XXXX

519-666-0660

