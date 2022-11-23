Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

150,628 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT AWD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

  1. 9378880
  2. 9378880
  3. 9378880
  4. 9378880
  5. 9378880
  6. 9378880
  7. 9378880
  8. 9378880
  9. 9378880
  10. 9378880
  11. 9378880
  12. 9378880
  13. 9378880
Contact Seller

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

150,628KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9378880
  • Stock #: 7198
  • VIN: 2GNFLGEK4E6166418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,628 KM

Vehicle Description

Awd

Leather

Sunroof

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre

2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 150,628 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 134,781 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Rio EX
 42,211 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

Call Dealer

519-728-XXXX

(click to show)

519-728-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory