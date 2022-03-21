Menu
2017 Volkswagen Beetle

49,145 KM

Details Description Features

$35,467

+ tax & licensing
$35,467

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

1.8 TSI Classic LOW KMS|CONVERTIBLE|VINTAGE INTERIOR|HTD SEATS|

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

1.8 TSI Classic LOW KMS|CONVERTIBLE|VINTAGE INTERIOR|HTD SEATS|

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$35,467

+ taxes & licensing

49,145KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8872604
  Stock #: S10913R
  VIN: 3VW517AT3HM814315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 49,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather and checkered cloth interior, leather wrapped sport steering wheel, convertible, heated front seats, cruise control, reverse camera, low KMs, fuel efficient four-cylinder engine, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Classic was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

