$35,467+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-326-8600
2017 Volkswagen Beetle
1.8 TSI Classic LOW KMS|CONVERTIBLE|VINTAGE INTERIOR|HTD SEATS|
Location
Southpoint Ford
414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
519-326-8600
$35,467
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8872604
- Stock #: S10913R
- VIN: 3VW517AT3HM814315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 49,145 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather and checkered cloth interior, leather wrapped sport steering wheel, convertible, heated front seats, cruise control, reverse camera, low KMs, fuel efficient four-cylinder engine, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Classic was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Extended warranty options are available
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Southpoint Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.