2018 Kia Sorento

56,441 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | CRUISE

2018 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | CRUISE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,441KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9000199
  Stock #: S10927R
  VIN: 5XYPG4A37JG399270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, cruise control, reverse camera, fuel efficient 2.0L four-cylinder engine, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2018 Kia Sorento LX was a one owner vehicle that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Powertrain warranty remains until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
AM/FM Stereo
6 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

