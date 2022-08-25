Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Edge

62,370 KM

Details Description Features

$43,192

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,192

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

ST | NAV | MOONROOF | HTD & COOLED SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

ST | NAV | MOONROOF | HTD & COOLED SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 9000187
  2. 9000187
  3. 9000187
  4. 9000187
  5. 9000187
  6. 9000187
  7. 9000187
  8. 9000187
  9. 9000187
  10. 9000187
  11. 9000187
  12. 9000187
  13. 9000187
  14. 9000187
  15. 9000187
  16. 9000187
  17. 9000187
  18. 9000187
  19. 9000187
  20. 9000187
  21. 9000187
  22. 9000187
  23. 9000187
  24. 9000187
  25. 9000187
  26. 9000187
  27. 9000187
  28. 9000187
  29. 9000187
  30. 9000187
  31. 9000187
  32. 9000187
  33. 9000187
  34. 9000187
  35. 9000187
  36. 9000187
Contact Seller

$43,192

+ taxes & licensing

62,370KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9000187
  • Stock #: S10928
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP4KBB64926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,370 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, leather, twin panel moonroof, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring system with cross traffic alert, lane keeping system, pre-collision assist, evasive steering assist, remote start, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2019 Ford Edge ST AWD was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Powertrain until 100,000 and extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 45,977 KM
$23,762 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 99,990 KM
$33,379 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SEL ...
 65,067 KM
$18,507 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory