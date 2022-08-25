Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

27,441 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Limited HTD SEATS | HTD STEERING | CRUISE | BLUETOOTH

Location

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

27,441KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9000208
  • Stock #: S7489A
  • VIN: 1C4PJLDB0KD206844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, power seats, cruise control, power liftgate, Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capable, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain warranty until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

