2020 Ford F-150

25,438 KM

$47,663

+ tax & licensing
$47,663

+ taxes & licensing

XLT NAV|2.7L|SPORT PKG|CARPLAY|

XLT NAV|2.7L|SPORT PKG|CARPLAY|

Location

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

  • Listing ID: 8963698
  • Stock #: S28877A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1LFB93504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,438 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, trailer tow package, powerful and fuel efficient 2.7L EcoBoost V6, Sport package, cruise control, power drivers seat, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2020 F150 XLT Sport Package 4X4 was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition; it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

