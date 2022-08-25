$52,559+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6 FSI Highline NAV | SUNROOF | HTD & COOLED SEATS
Location
Southpoint Ford
414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
$52,559
- Listing ID: 9000214
- Stock #: S10929R
- VIN: 1V2BR2CA9MC550492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,953 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, leather, twin panel moonroof, heated and cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, memory seating, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, remote start, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, 3.6L V6, AWD, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000, and extended warranty options are available
Vehicle Features
