2021 Volkswagen Atlas

29,953 KM

$52,559

+ tax & licensing
3.6 FSI Highline NAV | SUNROOF | HTD & COOLED SEATS

3.6 FSI Highline NAV | SUNROOF | HTD & COOLED SEATS

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

29,953KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9000214
  • Stock #: S10929R
  • VIN: 1V2BR2CA9MC550492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,953 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, leather, twin panel moonroof, heated and cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, memory seating, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, remote start, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, 3.6L V6, AWD, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000, and extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Ventilated Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

