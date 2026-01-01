$7,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Ford Escape
Titanium - NO ACCIDENTS - RARE COLOR!
2014 Ford Escape
Titanium - NO ACCIDENTS - RARE COLOR!
Location
JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales
4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1
905-325-4626
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
177,350KM
VIN 1FMCU9J93EUA79615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ginger Ale Met.
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 177,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Leather Seats, navigation, bluetooth, rear view camera, cold a/c, cruise control.
Certification $599
Recent Arrival, More info coming soon.
Certification $599
Recent Arrival, More info coming soon.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales
4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1
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905-325-XXXX(click to show)
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing>
JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales
905-325-4626
2014 Ford Escape