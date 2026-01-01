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Heated Leather Seats, navigation, bluetooth, rear view camera, cold a/c, cruise control.<br/> Certification $599<br/> Recent Arrival, More info coming soon.<br/>

2014 Ford Escape

177,350 KM

Details Description

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium - NO ACCIDENTS - RARE COLOR!

Watch This Vehicle
14510248

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium - NO ACCIDENTS - RARE COLOR!

Location

JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1

905-325-4626

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Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
177,350KM
VIN 1FMCU9J93EUA79615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ginger Ale Met.
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 177,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Leather Seats, navigation, bluetooth, rear view camera, cold a/c, cruise control.
Certification $599
Recent Arrival, More info coming soon.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2014 Ford Escape Titanium - NO ACCIDENTS - RARE COLOR! 177,350 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

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JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1
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905-325-4626

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$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

905-325-4626

2014 Ford Escape