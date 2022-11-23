Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

21,911 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
LS FWD | One Owner | 17" Alloys

LS FWD | One Owner | 17" Alloys

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

21,911KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9357967
  • Stock #: 22-1432A
  • VIN: 2GNAXHEV8J6202944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,911 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Equinox Features a 1.5L DOHC I4 Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Medium Ash Grey Interior, Heated Cloth Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear Vision Camera, MyLink 7" Colour Touch Infotainment, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Teen Driver, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Trailer Hitch & Wiring, 17" Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

