$38,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-291-9999
2018 Ford F-150
FX4 OFF ROAD SUPERCREW 5.5FT BOX - WARRANTY**
Location
Lako Auto Sales
8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,995
- Listing ID: 9323605
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG9JFA09875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT SPORT FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE WITH MY FACTORY UPGRADE OPTIONS INCLUDED ***BUILD SHEET AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER POWER SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA - REVERSE PARKING SENSORS - TOW PACKAGE - 20 INCH WHEELS - REMOTE START - 10 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH 3.55 REAR LOCKING DIFF - POWER GROUP LOADED !
6 Month/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty Included
FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !
Vehicle Features
