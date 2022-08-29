Menu
2018 Ford F-150

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lako Auto Sales

519-291-9999

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

FX4 OFF ROAD SUPERCREW 5.5FT BOX - WARRANTY**

2018 Ford F-150

FX4 OFF ROAD SUPERCREW 5.5FT BOX - WARRANTY**

Location

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

519-291-9999

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9323605
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG9JFA09875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT SPORT FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE WITH MY FACTORY UPGRADE OPTIONS INCLUDED ***BUILD SHEET AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER POWER SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA - REVERSE PARKING SENSORS - TOW PACKAGE - 20 INCH WHEELS - REMOTE START - 10 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH 3.55 REAR LOCKING DIFF - POWER GROUP LOADED ! 

6 Month/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty Included

FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !

Certified vehicles come with a safety inspection, complimentary oil & filter change, interior and exterior cleaning included !No Hidden Fees - No Extra Charges! Free CARFAX History Report
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

