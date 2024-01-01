Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Camaro ZL1 Features a 6.2L 8-Cylinder Engine, 10 Speed Automatic Transmission, Rear Wheel Drive, Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather/Suede Interior, Battery Protection Package, Heated Front Seats, Recaro Performance Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Magnetic Ride Control, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System w/ Navigation, Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto, Head-Up Display, Bose® Premium Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Sueded Microfiber Wrapped Steering & Shift Knob, Heated Steering Wheel, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Sport Alloy Pedals, Exposed Carbon Fibre Weave Hood Insert, HID Headlamps, Dual Mode Performance Exhaust, Tire Inflation Kit, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20 Dark Graphite Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2022 Chevrolet Camaro

13,591 KM

Details Description Features

$83,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1 | Coupe | Automatic Transmission

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1 | Coupe | Automatic Transmission

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

  1. 11053004
  2. 11053004
  3. 11053004
  4. 11053004
  5. 11053004
  6. 11053004
  7. 11053004
  8. 11053004
  9. 11053004
  10. 11053004
  11. 11053004
  12. 11053004
  13. 11053004
  14. 11053004
  15. 11053004
  16. 11053004
  17. 11053004
  18. 11053004
  19. 11053004
  20. 11053004
  21. 11053004
  22. 11053004
  23. 11053004
  24. 11053004
  25. 11053004
  26. 11053004
  27. 11053004
  28. 11053004
  29. 11053004
  30. 11053004
  31. 11053004
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$83,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
13,591KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FK1R61N0103509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23-1377A
  • Mileage 13,591 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Camaro ZL1 Features a 6.2L 8-Cylinder Engine, 10 Speed Automatic Transmission, Rear Wheel Drive, Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather/Suede Interior, Battery Protection Package, Heated Front Seats, Recaro Performance Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Magnetic Ride Control, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System w/ Navigation, Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto, Head-Up Display, Bose® Premium Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Sueded Microfiber Wrapped Steering & Shift Knob, Heated Steering Wheel, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Sport Alloy Pedals, Exposed Carbon Fibre Weave Hood Insert, HID Headlamps, Dual Mode Performance Exhaust, Tire Inflation Kit, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Dark Graphite Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon | Leather | Dual Tops for sale in Listowel, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon | Leather | Dual Tops 12,686 KM $58,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Express 2500 Work Van Cargo | Convenience Package | Short Wheel Base for sale in Listowel, ON
2022 Chevrolet Express 2500 Work Van Cargo | Convenience Package | Short Wheel Base 74,402 KM $40,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van Cargo | Convenience Package | Short Wheel Base for sale in Listowel, ON
2021 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van Cargo | Convenience Package | Short Wheel Base 81,383 KM $37,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$83,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Camaro