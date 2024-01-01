$83,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Camaro
ZL1 | Coupe | Automatic Transmission
2022 Chevrolet Camaro
ZL1 | Coupe | Automatic Transmission
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$83,995
+ taxes & licensing
13,591KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FK1R61N0103509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 23-1377A
- Mileage 13,591 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Camaro ZL1 Features a 6.2L 8-Cylinder Engine, 10 Speed Automatic Transmission, Rear Wheel Drive, Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather/Suede Interior, Battery Protection Package, Heated Front Seats, Recaro Performance Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Magnetic Ride Control, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System w/ Navigation, Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto, Head-Up Display, Bose® Premium Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Sueded Microfiber Wrapped Steering & Shift Knob, Heated Steering Wheel, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Sport Alloy Pedals, Exposed Carbon Fibre Weave Hood Insert, HID Headlamps, Dual Mode Performance Exhaust, Tire Inflation Kit, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Dark Graphite Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2022 Chevrolet Camaro