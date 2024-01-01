Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Kia Sportage X-Line Features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat w/ 2-Way Lumbar, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Rearview Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep & Follow Assist, Downhill Brake Control, 4,2 TFT Cluster, 8 Display Audio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Wireless Cell Charger, USB Ports, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Ladder Type Roof Rails, LED Multi-Reflection Headlamps, Automatic Headlights, Trailer Package Pre-Wiring, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 19 Alloy Wheels, Unit comes with snow tires on alloy wheels. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2023 Kia Sportage

27,827 KM

Details Description Features

$34,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Sportage

X-Line | AWD | Leather | 19" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Kia Sportage

X-Line | AWD | Leather | 19" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
27,827KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPUCAF1P7093233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,827 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Kia Sportage X-Line Features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat w/ 2-Way Lumbar, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Rearview Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep & Follow Assist, Downhill Brake Control, 4,2" TFT Cluster, 8" Display Audio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Wireless Cell Charger, USB Ports, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Ladder Type Roof Rails, LED Multi-Reflection Headlamps, Automatic Headlights, Trailer Package Pre-Wiring, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 19" Alloy Wheels, Unit comes with snow tires on alloy wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2019 GMC Yukon XL Denali Ultimate | Nav | Sunroof | 22
2019 GMC Yukon XL Denali Ultimate | Nav | Sunroof | 22" Wheels 66,550 KM $60,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Acadia SLE-1 SLE | FWD | 7-Passenger | 17
2019 GMC Acadia SLE-1 SLE | FWD | 7-Passenger | 17" Wheels 60,517 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth LT | AWD | Power Liftgate | 7-Passenger for sale in Listowel, ON
2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth LT | AWD | Power Liftgate | 7-Passenger 18,929 KM $44,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Sportage