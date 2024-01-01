$34,895+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
X-Line | AWD | Leather | 19" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
27,827KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPUCAF1P7093233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,827 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Kia Sportage X-Line Features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat w/ 2-Way Lumbar, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Rearview Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep & Follow Assist, Downhill Brake Control, 4,2" TFT Cluster, 8" Display Audio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Wireless Cell Charger, USB Ports, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Ladder Type Roof Rails, LED Multi-Reflection Headlamps, Automatic Headlights, Trailer Package Pre-Wiring, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 19" Alloy Wheels, Unit comes with snow tires on alloy wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
2023 Kia Sportage