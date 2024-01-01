$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
1998 Toyota Corolla
VE, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 48KMS, CERTIFIED
1998 Toyota Corolla
VE, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 48KMS, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,741KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BR12E0WC718367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,741 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GT, LOADED, WELL SERVICED, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED 196,000 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LS, ONLY 179KMS, ENGINE SMOKES, AS IS SPECIAL 179,133 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Civic EX, RUNS GREAT, 2 SETS TIRES, AS IS SPECIAL 224,651 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
1998 Toyota Corolla