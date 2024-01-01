Menu
Account
Sign In

1998 Toyota Corolla

48,741 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

1998 Toyota Corolla

VE, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 48KMS, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

1998 Toyota Corolla

VE, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 48KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1720880919
  2. 1720880919
  3. 1720880919
  4. 1720880919
  5. 1720880919
  6. 1720880918
  7. 1720880918
  8. 1720880918
  9. 1720880918
  10. 1720880917
  11. 1720880954
  12. 1720880953
  13. 1720880953
  14. 1720880953
  15. 1720880954
  16. 1720880954
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,741KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BR12E0WC718367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,741 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GT, LOADED, WELL SERVICED, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GT, LOADED, WELL SERVICED, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED 196,000 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LS, ONLY 179KMS, ENGINE SMOKES, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LS, ONLY 179KMS, ENGINE SMOKES, AS IS SPECIAL 179,133 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Honda Civic EX, RUNS GREAT, 2 SETS TIRES, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2006 Honda Civic EX, RUNS GREAT, 2 SETS TIRES, AS IS SPECIAL 224,651 KM $3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
1998 Toyota Corolla