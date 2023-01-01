Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Volkswagen New Beetle

441,185 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle

2003 Volkswagen New Beetle

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Volkswagen New Beetle

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1697646802
  2. 1697646806
  3. 1697646810
  4. 1697646814
  5. 1697646817
  6. 1697646821
  7. 1697646824
  8. 1697646830
  9. 1697646833
  10. 1697646836
  11. 1697646840
  12. 1697646843
  13. 1697646847
  14. 1697646851
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
441,185KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10557789
  • VIN: 3VWCP21C03M421096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 441,185 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2007 Harley-Davidson...
 32,169 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Impala
121,715 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Jeep Grand Cher...
 294,125 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory