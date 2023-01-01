Menu
2006 Ford F-150

194,165 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

Location

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

194,165KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9589549
  Stock #: S5681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 194,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ford F 150 or just a Ford Pick Up? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ford Pick Ups in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ford F 150s or similar Pick Ups. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW FORD F 150!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW FORD F 150 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ford F 150
* Finished in Red, makes this Ford look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM/CD
TELESCOPE
5 PASSENGERS
CLOTH INTERIORS
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES. ABS

