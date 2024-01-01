Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Toyota Tundra

226,832 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4X4 CREWMAX, WHEELS, TONNEAU COVER, CERT

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4X4 CREWMAX, WHEELS, TONNEAU COVER, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1716381490
  2. 1716381491
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
226,832KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5TBDV54157S459043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,832 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX, AUTO, ALLOYS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX, AUTO, ALLOYS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED 249,080 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 1996 Ford F-250 HD Supercab, GREAT CONDITION, 5TH WHEEL, AS IS for sale in London, ON
1996 Ford F-250 HD Supercab, GREAT CONDITION, 5TH WHEEL, AS IS 158,232 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 BMW 1 Series COUPE, 6 CYLINDER, ONLY 198KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2008 BMW 1 Series COUPE, 6 CYLINDER, ONLY 198KMS, CERTIFIED 198,050 KM $9,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Tundra