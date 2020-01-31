Menu
2011 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

Location

1st Class Auto Sales

1500 Highbury Ave North, London, ON N5Y 5N7

519-951-1551

Sale Price

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 203,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4626948
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AU6BZ604512
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2011 MITSUBISHI RVR GT WITH MOONROOF, is Fully Loaded, for only $6995.00 ceertified Plus Taxes, includes a coast to coast powertrain warranty,3month/3000km/$600 claim. This vehicle is waiting to go home with you, come check us out.


Auto Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Same Day Auto Financing Approvals. You can call us at 519-951-1551, or come by and see us at 1500 Highbury ave North, or visit our website www.1stclassautosales.ca


1ST CLASS AUTO SALES



NEED FINANCING AS LOW AS 0% ON O.A.C.



BUY HERE PAY HERE



Great vehicles, great service, great value! Buy with confidence



Visit Us at www.1stclassautosales.ca and get 100% approved


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Equalizer
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

1st Class Auto Sales

1st Class Auto Sales

1500 Highbury Ave North, London, ON N5Y 5N7

