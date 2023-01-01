$23,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 BMW X3
XDrive35i M Package
2014 BMW X3
XDrive35i M Package
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
82,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UXWX7C53EL983671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Downtown Motor Products
2014 BMW X3 XDrive35i M Package 82,000 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD PREMIUM 294,000 KM $9,991 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Standard Roof 144" 200,000 KM $29,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Downtown Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2014 BMW X3