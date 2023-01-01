Menu
2014 Subaru Forester

203,087 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

i Touring 5dr Wgn Auto 2.5

i Touring 5dr Wgn Auto 2.5

Location

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

203,087KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9492637
  • VIN: JF2SJCLC8EH406261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Artic Platinum Stone White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,087 KM

Vehicle Description

i Touring 5dr Wgn Auto 2.5 Artic White  Backup Camera 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

