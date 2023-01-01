2015 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 8 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10410837

10410837 Stock #: E4927

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 139,885 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.