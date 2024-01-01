Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

164,000 KM

Details Features

$8,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1723233249
  2. 1723233247
  3. 1723233249
  4. 1723233249
  5. 1723233249
  6. 1723233249
  7. 1723233248
  8. 1723233249
  9. 1723233249
  10. 1723233249
  11. 1723233249
  12. 1723233249
  13. 1723233249
  14. 1723233249
  15. 1723233249
  16. 1723233249
  17. 1723233249
  18. 1723233249
  19. 1723233248
  20. 1723233249
  21. 1723233249
  22. 1723233248
  23. 1723233249
  24. 1723233249
  25. 1723233249
  26. 1723233248
  27. 1723233249
  28. 1723233249
  29. 1723233249
  30. 1723233249
  31. 1723233249
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWB07AJ8FM330884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2019 Ford F-150 4WD XLT Sport SuperCrew for sale in London, ON
2019 Ford F-150 4WD XLT Sport SuperCrew 162,000 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ for sale in London, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ 164,000 KM $8,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 4WD XLT SuperCrew for sale in London, ON
2016 Ford F-150 4WD XLT SuperCrew 216,000 KM $18,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Jetta